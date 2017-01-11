Large scrub fire closes road and cuts of power to Glenorchy

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 04:24

A large scrub fire is burning along the Glenorchy Road, west of Queenstown, cutting electricity to Glenorchy and closing the road.

Deputy Rural Fire Officer Jamie Cowan, of the Otago Rural Fire Authority, said the fire began beside the lake edge about 10km west of Sunshine Bay around midnight and has spread uphill and to the east, burning through scrub and trees.

Five crews from Queenstown, Frankton, Arrowtown, Glenorchy, Kingston and Alexandra have been brought in. Mr Cowan said helicopters with monsoon buckets would be deployed from daybreak.

Residents in the vicinity have been alerted but at this stage no evacuations have been ordered.

Mr Cowan said the Glenorchy Road would remain closed indefinitely today, from Bob’s Point to Mt Creighton. At this stage there is no indication of how long it will be before power can be restored to Glenorchy.