Glenorchy fire could take days to extinguish

A fire burning across the Glenorchy Road west of Queenstown could take several days to fully extinguish, but all efforts are being made to reopen the road later today.

Deputy Rural Fire Officer Jamie Cowan, of the Otago Rural Fire Authority, said that several helicopters and 50 firefighters are battling the fire, which started by the lake at Rat Point around midnight. It has crossed the road and is now burning across an estimated 50ha of scrub and trees up Jessie Peak, above the Glenorchy Road.

"We are hitting it hard with all the resources we have available because the forecast is for winds to pick up this afternoon, with no rain expected before midnight tonight," Mr Cowan said.

He estimated it could take three-to-five days to put the fire out. At present the fire is still burning on both sides of the road but its progress has slowed and there are no evacuations required - the nearest communities are Bob’s Cove and Closeburn Station, about 2km away.

Once the fire is out in the immediate vicinity of the Glenorchy road, the road and the slope above will be inspected to ensure no rocks or debris have been dislodged by the fire.

Mr Cowan anticipated that the road could reopen this afternoon - there will be a better idea of timing later this morning.

In the meantime, access to Glenorchy is by boat across Lake Wakatipu. Power to the head of the lake has also been cut by the fire.