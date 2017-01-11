Firefighters battling Glenorchy fire

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 08:58

Aerial reconnaissance and mapping is underway to confirm the extent and progress of the scrub fire burning across the Glenorchy Road west of Queenstown.

Helicopters and firefighters from around Otago are battling the fire, which started by the lake at Rat Point around midnight. Initial estimates were that the around 50ha of scrub and trees were burning from the lakeside around Rat Point to the slopes of Jessie Peak, above the Glenorchy Road. Rat Point is to the west of Queenstown on the shores of Lake Wakatipu.

Deputy Rural Fire Officer Jamie Cowan, of the Otago Rural Fire Authority, said that he would have a better picture and likely scenarios once information from the aerial reconnaissance was fully mapped.

"We are hitting it hard with all the resources we have available because the forecast is for winds to pick up this afternoon, with no rain expected before midnight tonight," Mr Cowan said.

Earlier this morning, he estimated it could take three-to-five days to put the fire out. At present there are no evacuations required - the nearest communities are Bob’s Cove and Closeburn Station, about 2km away.

Once the fire is out in the immediate vicinity of the Glenorchy road, the road and the slope above will be inspected to ensure no rocks or debris have been dislodged by the fire.

The fire has cut the power line to Glenorchy and there is no indication yet of when supply could be restored after the road reopens to allow crews to begin repairs.