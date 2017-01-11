Tuku Whenua - gifting of treasured lands

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 10:08

This summer, the people of Aotearoa New Zealand will receive a generous gift.

Four Department of Conservation reserves in northern Hawke’s Bay will be returned to the rightful owners - HapÅ« represented by the Maungaharuru-TangitÅ« Trust. The HapÅ« will then gift the reserves to all the people of Aotearoa, one week later.

The sites include Boundary Stream Scenic Reserve, Bellbird Bush Scenic Reserve, and the balance of Opouahi Scenic Reserve in the Maungaharuru Range, as well as the coastal Whakaari Landing Place Reserve.

The return of the reserves in recognition of HapÅ« rangatiratanga goes some way to redress greivances that arose a century and a half ago. On 12 January 1867, 150 years ago today, the Crown unjustly confiscated the majority of the HapÅ« takiwÄ (traditional area), including the reserves.

In the Maungaharuru-TangitÅ« HapÅ« Deed of Settlement, the Crown apologised for "the immense prejudice it inflicted on the HapÅ« by the proclamation of a confiscation district". Among other things, the Crown also apologised for its acts and omissions which impacted on HapÅ« lands, fisheries and other taonga.

The reserves that will be vested back to the HapÅ« represent a glimpse of the native bush and wildlife that flourished in Hawke’s Bay in the 1800’s - and hopefully a vision for what it could once more look like in the future.

Boundary Stream Mainland Island, Bellbird Bush, and the Opouahi Scenic Reserve are encompassed by the ground-breaking Poutiri Ao Å TÄne project, an ecological and social project that began in 2011 to ‘restore the cloak of Papa-tÅ«-Ä-nuku’.

Poutiri Ao Å TÄne aims to protect and restore the landscape through intensive pest control and habitat restoration. Species such as kiwi, kÄkÄ, kererÅ«, and kÅkako have regained a foothold in this area, which also provides critical habitat for a wide range of native insects and plants.

NgÄti KurumÅkihi are the kaitiaki (guardians) of these reserves and have cultural, spiritual, traditional, and historic associations with the environs, waters, associated land and flora and fauna.

Whakaari Landing Place Reserve contains Whakaari, an iconic and significant pÄ of NgÄti MarangatÅ«hetaua (NgÄti TÅ«), including NgÄti Whakaari, and NgÄi Te Ruruku (ki Tangoio). Whakaari is recognised as an outstanding natural feature.

The four reserves and their environs are integral to the distinct identity and mana of the HapÅ«. More information on the significance of the reserves can be found on the Maungaharuru-TangitÅ« Trust website at www.tangoio.maori.nz/gifted-lands.

"This koha of reserves to the people of Aotearoa is not only an acknowledgement of the traditional HapÅ« ownership and the illegal confiscation by the Crown, it also signifies the preparedness and generosity of the HapÅ« to the Hawke’s Bay community and our eco-system. This week’s HapÅ« celebrations are an opportunity to enhance our kaitiakitanga through sharing history and stories, enjoying each others company in our environment and further evolving our HapÅ« aspirations." Shayne Walker, Kaiwhakahaere Matua - General Manager of Maungaharuru-TangitÅ« Trust.

The reserves are taonga (treasures) of the HapÅ« and through this generous gift on 18 January 2017 will be shared with the people of Aotearoa New Zealand forever.