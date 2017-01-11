New pool fencing rules could affect you

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 12:57

Recent changes to national legislation on swimming pool fencing could affect Selwyn residents.

The changes, introduced on 1 January 2017, focus on ensuring physical barriers are in place to prevent unsupervised children from accessing pools and aim to reduce the number of children drowning in pools.

Under the new rules, larger residential pools and spa pools that can be filled to at least 400mm must have fencing or features to prevent children under five from getting into the pool. These rules also apply to temporary and inflatable pools, and pools at motels, camp grounds or other places without lifeguards at all times. Pool manufacturers and retailers are responsible for providing notices to buyers advising them of their responsibilities. Pool owners are responsible for ongoing safety of swimming pools at all times under the legislation.

If your pool fencing already complied with the old requirements then you don’t need to make any changes, however your pool will need to be inspected every three years.

Spa pools meet the new rules if they have a water surface area of 5m2 or less, are at least 760mm above ground with no climbable way to get into it and have a complying lockable safety cover secured at all times the pool isn’t being used. Other spa pools need to meet new fencing requirements.

Pool owners need to have their pool fencing inspected every three years.

"Inspections can be carried out by the Council or a registered independently qualified pool inspector," says Vanessa Beavon, Selwyn District Council Building Manager.

The new legislation provides Councils with the ability to take enforcement action if people don’t follow the fencing rules.