Water restrictions update

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 13:03

The following water restrictions are in place until further notice.

Tairua: Sprinkler ban. Use of hand-held hoses on alternate days only. This means that even-numbered addresses can use hand-held hoses on even-numbered days of the month, eg 12 January, etc. Odd-numbered addresses can use hand-held hoses on odd-numbered days, eg 11 January, etc.

Pauanui, Whangamata and Hahei: Sprinkler ban only. Hand-held hoses can be used any time.

The Thames South supplies are still under permanent restriction:

Matatoki: Hose and sprinkler ban

Puriri and Omahu: Sprinkler ban

Whitianga, Matarangi, Coromandel Town, Thames, Onemana: No restrictions.

Water conservation tips

Wait until you can do full loads before you wash dishes or use the washing machine.

Don’t run the water when brushing your teeth.

For cool drinking water, fill a jug and keep it in the fridge.

Running water to cool it down can waste 10 litres a minute.

For lawns, apply the ‘step test’ - if grass springs back after you walk on it, it doesn’t need watering.

Please do not water the garden in the heat of the day; early morning or evening is better.

If your toilet has a dual flush button, use the half flush.

Fix any leaks or dripping taps.

Please do not fill swimming pools.

Because of the Coromandel's rugged geography, our water comes from a variety of natural sources, including streams and bores.

These sources supply us not only with drinking water but water for fire fighting. Please conserve this precious resource.