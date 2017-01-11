Information sought on Queenstown fire

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 13:10

Queenstown Police are seeking information about a fire at Rat Point late on Tuesday night.

The fire service was called to a bush fire on the Queenstown-Glenorchy Road about 11pm.

Initial indications have indicated the fire started on the lake edge by Rat Point.

This area is accessible by vehicles as well as boats, and is an area where people camp.

The fire has covered an area of around 150 hectares, reaching the top of the ridge about 100m high.

Police are working with Rural Fire authorities to determine the cause of the fire, and want to speak with anyone who was around the Rat Point area on the evening of Tuesday, January 10.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Queenstown Police on (03) 441 1600, or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.