Street tree removal advice wanted

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 15:50

Gisborne District Council is seeking comments from the community on the future of six Melia trees lining Palmerston Road between Bright Street and Peel Street.

"Seven Melia trees along the footpath are considered a significant part of the streetscape within this area of town," says Recreation and Amenity Operations Manager, Dion Ahern.

"One of these trees, outside the St John Ambulance building, is considered hazardous and needs to be removed immediately. The remaining six trees are what we are consulting with the public on."

The trees are approximately 40 years old and all of them will likely need to be removed within the next ten years.

"Over the past few years, nearby businesses and members of the public have raised concerns that the trees are creating a slip and trip hazard for pedestrians.

"The trees were not planted with any root guards, so the roots are beginning to lift parts of the pavement. They drop large quantities of small hard berries from winter through to summer that are slippery.

"While we’ve increased sweeping and cleaning in the area, due to the volume of berries, this hasn’t alleviated the concerns."

Council are consulting with businesses in the area and are asking the community what action to take.

"We’d like to know what people think before we make a decision. Should we remove them all now, leave them alone or do something else?"

Any budget for replacement of street trees isn’t currently planned for this year. A district wide street tree plan is currently drafted for public feedback later in the year. The Plan will determine how trees in community spaces are renewed and maintained, as well as how and what kind of trees are planted.

How to have your say:

Tell us what you think should happen to the trees in Palmerston Road by Monday February 13. Complete the form on Council’s http://www.gdc.govt.nz/trees-on-palmerston-road/ or call 06 867 2049.