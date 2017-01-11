Police release name of SH25 crash victim

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 16:25

Police can now release the name of the man who was killed in a crash on State Highway 25 at Kopu yesterday.

He is 76-year-old Raymond Stewart Bruce of Tairua.

District Road Policing Manager, Inspector Freda Grace, says Police extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Bruce.

"Every fatal crash leaves families and communities suffering. The impacts are far reaching and we urge the motoring public to think of their loved ones every time they get behind the wheel.

"All drivers should adopt the view that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. We all want to be safe and feel safe; so ensure you are a responsible driver."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.