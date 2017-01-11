Alan Langdon and daughter located in Australia

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 16:31

Missing yachtsman Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter have been located in Ulladulla, New South Wales.

Although Australian authorities are yet to officially confirm their identities, they believe this is Mr Langdon and his daughter.

New Zealand Police were notified earlier this afternoon by Australian authorities after the pair arrived into Ulladulla on Mr Langdon's catamaran.

Police understand that Mr Landon and his daughter are both well, and he is currently talking to Australian officials.

New Zealand Police are currently liaising with its counterparts in Australia and awaiting further information about Mr Langdon’s journey.

The girl’s mother has been notified.

Mr Langdon left the Kawhia Harbour with his daughter on 17 December.

An extensive search was conducted of sea and coastal areas between Wellington, Cape Reinga and the Bay of Islands.

The possibility that Mr Langdon has sailed to Australia has always been considered.

Police will take time to assess all the information about today’s development, and the background to this matter before any further steps required from a police perspective are considered and agreed.