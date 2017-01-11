Road users in eastern Waikato should plan ahead to avoid delays

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 16:38

Travellers in eastern Waikato may encounter brief delays while seasonal road maintenance work is done over the next few weeks.

Contractors will be working on State Highway 2 near the intersection of Kopuku Road from 16th January to 3rd February from 6am-6pm, if the weather conditions are favourable.

The maintenance will involve installing drainage, digging out the existing pavement material, placement of aggregates and surfacing with bitumen chip seal.

Road users may experience some minor delays.

Further south on State Highway 2, asphalt resurfacing is scheduled for the Waihi Beach intersection over four nights from the 16th January.

Work will be between 7pm and 7am, with traffic managed through under stop/go with the occasional complete halt for up to 10 minutes.

The NZ Transport Agency said road users should plan their journey, abide by all speed signs and drive with extra care around the road workers.

The approach to Tairua’s Pepe Bridge (State Highway 25) will also have asphalt resurfacing undertaken overnight on the 20th January from 7pm to 7am with stop/go traffic management in place. Road users can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.