Glenorchy Road Rat Point fire: Power outage update

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 19:28

The current status of the power outage on the Aurora Energy network in the Queenstown Lakes area following a fire at Rat Point near Bob’s Cove on Glenorchy Road overnight is:

Aurora Energy can advise that the 335 customers affected in the Glenorchy, Kinloch, Moke Lake, Paradise and Routeburn areas, can expect to be without power for at least a further 24-hours, with the possibility of this extending out to 48-hours or longer.

Delta has presently begun work on the power poles which received extensive damage in the fire, and are also assessing options of bring temporary generating capacity into the Glenorchy area, subject to road conditions.

We understand the inconvenience that power outages cause and we are working hard to restore power to affected customers as soon as is safely possible. The safety of the public and line crews is of primary importance at all times.

People using medical equipment that relies on electricity should advise their electricity retailer and contact your health provider or call 111. Always keep well clear of power lines and electrical equipment and treat them as live at all times. During a power outage, switch appliances off at the wall to avoid possible damage to electrical appliances when power is restored. To report damage or downed power lines, please contact us on 0800 433 582.

