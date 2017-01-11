Police urge caution as Cromwell weather causes damage

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 18:00

Southern Police and fire services are attending multiple incidences in the Cromwell region following a series of mini tornados.

Residents in the Sommerfields area are urged to stay inside and away from windows after a spate of mini-tornadoes in the last 20 minutes.

Motorcyclists and drivers of heavy vehicles should also avoid travel through the Cromwell Basin due to the strong winds.

There may be delays on some roads in the area as power poles have come down in some places.

Police are aware of trailers which have overturned and damage to fences and windows.

Police have not received any reports of injuries so ask people to stay inside and keep safe while the weather passes.