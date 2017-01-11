Active investigation into Napier hit and run

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 21:30

Hawke’s Bay Police are continuing the search for a Napier man wanted in relation to a hit and run incident on Friday 30 December 2016.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard says the Napier District Court has issued a second warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Jamie Lesley Jones on unrelated matters.

"We are still looking to locate Mr Jones, who we know is actively avoiding us, and we are issuing a warning to anyone found to be assisting him.

"Aiding a wanted person can carry a term of imprisonment, so I would be thinking carefully before going down that track," says Mr Pritchard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamie Jones is asked to contact Police on 06 831 0700.

Details can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.