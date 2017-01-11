Lotto player from Auckland scoops $1 million

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 20:36

A Lotto player in Auckland will be popping open the champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Patumahoe Four Square in Franklin, Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $600,000.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Patumahoe Four Square should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.