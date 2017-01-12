Heavy rain expected to continue in Greymouth

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 08:25

Greymouth Police are warning the public to take care after heavy rain over night.

With heavy rain set to continue, Police encourage motorists to drive to the conditions.

With heavy rains and local rivers from Kumara Junction to Haast rising, trees, and in some places roads have been partially washed away, the roads may continue to wet for a significant part of the day.

Police want to make sure everyone stays safe-increase your following distance, be very careful of surface flooding, check your speed and allow for extra time on your journey