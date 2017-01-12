Police ask for help following Kilbirnie robbery

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 08:46

Wellington Police continue to investigate an aggravated robbery that occurred at Devyish Superette on Kilbirnie Crescent at 1:15PM on Friday 6th January.

Police would like to speak to the male pictured in this photo in relation to the incident, and ask that anyone who may know who he is to come forward. He may have been seen around Kilbirnie Park.

If you recognise this person, or have information about this incident please contact Detective Constable Sam McKenzie on 04 381 2000 or Sam.McKenzie@police.govt.nz

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.