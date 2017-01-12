Police recover body from Lake Rotoiti

|
The body of the 48-year-old man missing in Lake Rotoiti has been recovered this morning.
Colin McCormick was recovered by LandSAR volunteers shortly before 7am.
The death will now be referred to the Coroner.
Police extend their thoughts to Mr McCormick's family at this time.
