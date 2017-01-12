Man charged over fatal Kaitaia crash

|
A 54-year-old man has died overnight following a vehicle crash in Kaitaia.
The victim was sitting on a park bench on Commerce Road when he was allegedly struck by a vehicle around 1am.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in the Kaitaia District Court this afternoon charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing death.
