Where is Kim Richmond?

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 10:40

Waikato Police are renewing calls for public assistance in their investigation into the disappearance of Kim Richmond more than five months ago.

The 42-year-old was last seen in the early hours of 31 July 2016 when she left her Wharepapa South farm, in a silver 2014 Ford Ranger utility, registration number HKD553.

Kim Richmond was wearing a Highlanders rugby jersey, blue jeans, brown leather jacket and brown leather boots.

"Unfortunately it has been a long time since Kim went missing and we believe it is unlikely that she will still be found alive," says Detective Paul Galletta.

"The investigation into her disappearance, which is completely out of character, is very much still an active one and we’re focused on finding her and establishing the circumstances around what has happened.

"Finding Kim’s vehicle is of utmost importance to us.

"We ask that people please keep an eye out for a Silver 2014 Ford Ranger utility with the registration number HKD553."

"We also want to hear from you if you think you may have seen Kim any time after July 31st 2016," says Mr Galletta.

If you have seen this vehicle, or have information on it or Ms Richmond’s whereabouts, please contact Te Awamutu Police immediately on 07 872 0100.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have sighted someone throwing items out of a vehicle on State Highway 46 in late September or early October.

"Around that time, two bank cards and a farm card belonging to Kim were found on the roadside between Rangipo and State Highway 47 near Otukou.

"Subsequent checks in the area carried out at the time by Police Specialist Search Teams discovered nothing further but somebody may have seen something which could point us in the right direction," says Mr Galletta.

"This has been a trying five months for Kim’s family and friends and we thank them for their support in our investigation.

"If you think you may have even the smallest piece of information about Kim or the vehicle which may help us in our investigation, please come forward."