Whangarei is hot!

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 12:31

When you’re hot, you’re hot, and Whangarei is the hottest of the lot.

Our climate makes us the subtropical capital of New Zealand, affording us year-round enjoyment of our environment, and Whangarei Mayor, Sheryl Mai, welcomes the news that we are now officially the hottest place in the country.

She was responding to the statistics released this week (subs: 9 January, 2017) by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) showing Whangarei had the highest average temperatures in the country in 2016.

"But that’s only part of the picture; we’re hot in every other way, too," Mayor Mai says.

"We’ve got spectacular beaches, lush forests, wonderful craft and produce’ markets and friendly people.

"Right now, the action-packed, three-month Endless Summer Festival is also in full swing, with its signature Northland Pasifika Fusion and Fritter Festivals still to come."

Mayor Mai also lists Northland being the birthplace of our modern nation amongst Whangarei’s attributes.

"We pride ourselves on being a hotbed of colonial history and Maori culture, which is as much a part of our identity as our love of the arts and beautiful environment," Mayor Mai says.

"Visitors love our region for the comprehensive experience it gives them of New Zealand’s historic, cultural, creative and natural essence, and we love to show it off to them."

Mayor Mai adds that the last decade has seen Whangarei District Council put considerable focus on creating infrastructure and amenities to support visitor enjoyment of these assets.

"We built the fabulous 4.2 kilometre, inner harbour Hatea Loop walkway which includes the central city Town Basin tourist hub," she says.

"Council has also nearly completed development of a network of walkways and cycleways throughout the district, and has revitalised the central business district to create a state-of-the-art retail, dining and cultural experience.

"We’re hot to trot, and the best place in the world to live, work and play.

"Whangarei: love it here? We sure do."