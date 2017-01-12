Urban Tauranga unaffected by Western Bay open air fire permit suspension

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 12:32

Urban areas of Tauranga remain unaffected by a suspension on open air fire permits being issued in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Rural areas of Tauranga City are affected.

An urban open air fire suspension would only be put in place following a recommendation from the New Zealand Fire Service.

January’s hot, dry weather conditions have forced a suspension on all open air fire permits in the Western Bay.