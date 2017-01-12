Tauranga Police seek missing woman

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 14:11

Tauranga Police are searching for Mary Ferguson who went missing from Brookfield New World today.

She is 78-years-old and suffers from memory loss.

Mary sometimes goes by the nickname ‘Merna’.

She has shoulder length blonde, thinning hair and was last seen wearing a black and white top, black trousers, had a scarf around her shoulder and was carrying a brown handbag with another scarf wrapped around it.

Police ask people to keep an eye out for her in the wider Tauranga area but are also aware she may have travelled further afield.

We ask that any members of the public across the North Island keep any eye out for Mary and that anyone who may have seen her contacts Police immediately on 111.