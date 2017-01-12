Weather: Still searching for summer?

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 14:36

It is hot and dry in the east and north of the North Island, with fire bans and brown paddocks a sign of summer-like weather. Plus the east of The Divide has had a dry start to the year in the South Island. In contrast western facing regions of the country south of Waikato feel like we are still in Spring with changeable weather and temperatures thanks to a general southwest flow over the country.

So what is happening this weekend?

"More of the same!" explains Communications Meteorologist Lisa Murray, "although there is a feature moving up the North Island Friday, that may give Northland a brief drink but it won't be enough to turn the grass green again." "We have mostly fine weather for the North Island on Saturday but another front moves onto the deep south bringing heavy rain to the South Island’s west coast and scattered falls to the south," adds Murray.

Saturday afternoon the northwesterly winds ahead of the front are expected to be severe for the high country and exposed areas of the South Island. The rain with this frontal band moves onto the North Island into Sunday with some possible heavy falls for the North Taranaki and Waitomo regions, before weakening as it moves north. Keep an eye on Severe Weather Warnings and Watches with this feature.

"The Cricket in Wellington gets off to a very blustery start today, with rain arriving this afternoon," said Ms Murray, "The wind will ease tomorrow but strong winds return from Saturday afternoon, with rain returning for a time on Sunday morning. " "However, the evenings are looking mainly dry if you are heading to the Wellington Botanic Gardens concerts," she added.