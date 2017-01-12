Friday 13th good luck for black dogs

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 16:32

More than 24 dogs are hoping for a lucky break on Friday the 13th as they wait in Auckland Council animal shelters for new families. Adopting a shelter dog is a recommended antidote to "Black Friday" the 13th, allowing Aucklanders to turn their own luck around by making the day lucky for a lost dog.

"We have a bumper crop of dogs that were abandoned or lost over the holiday break. They’d much rather be playing fetch with their new families at this time of year than sitting in our shelters," says Tracey Moore, Manager, Animal Management.

"Black dogs are particularly lucky and we have lots to choose from at the moment. We have two playful and bouncy Labrador-Aussie Shepherd cross dogs, a girl named Leia and a boy named Obi, both five years old. They are super-cuddly and love being around people."

"Wookie, our 8 year old black poodle, is still a puppy at heart and loves his tennis ball best of all."

"Leia is a three year old black miniature pinscher with brown tips. She’s a little shy at first but her high energy and playfulness soon come out - she loves to do zoomies."

Tracey says potential owners can follow Auckland Council Animal Shelters on Facebook or on the Auckland Council website if they want to know what "zoomies" are.

Luck’s certainly on the side of this barking black bevy - 644 dogs were rehomed from Auckland Council shelters last year, 100 per cent of adoptable dogs.

Tracey Moore recommends dog owners make their own luck by ensuring their dogs are registered and microchipped, with up to date contact details.

"With the aid of this information, we were able to reunite 119 lost dogs with their families over the holidays," she says.