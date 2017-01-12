Property Maintenance and Nuisances Bylaw consultation closes soon

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 15:54

We've drafted a new Property Maintenance and Nuisances Bylaw and you can tell us what you think about the proposal until 27 January, 2017.

"Everybody is entitled to quiet enjoyment of their own property," says Barry Smedts, our Community Environment Manager.

"This bylaw doesn't get in the way of that, but acknowledges there are cases where a build up of refuse or derelict buildings can cause a public health risk and we have to step in for the protection of public health and safety."

What is covered in the proposed Property Maintenance and Nuisances Bylaw?

Property Maintenance - covering vegetation, accumulation of materials and derelict buildings likely to cause a nuisance.

Animals, including poultry - animal shelters and housing, condition and placement of housing, containment of animals and situation in relation to neighbours.

Have your say

Consultation on the draft bylaw opened on 16 December 2016 and runs until 27 January 2017. To read the proposed changes and make a submission head to our website: www.tcdc.govt.nz/pmn. Full details on how to make a submission are there.

We'll be keeping our website and Facebook page up to date on progress. You can also subscribe to our e-newsletter (select 'bylaws') to keep up-to-date.