Fire permits on hold after spate of blazes

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 17:09

Four fires in the TaupÅ District over the past two days have prompted TaupÅ District Council to temporarily stop issuing fire permits.

The district is currently in a restricted fire season meaning a permit must be gained for rural areas. However, with dry, windy conditions the number of fires was escalating and the decision has been made to err on the side of caution.

The biggest of the four blazes was a scrub and grass fire that burned over four hectares near the Ohaaki Power Station near Reporoa last night. Crews were still onsite today dampening down hot spots and an excavator and bulldozers were being used to overturn some areas where the fire was deeply seated underground. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Firefighters were also called to a scrub fire on the Huka Falls and Spa Park walkway this morning which is being treated as suspicious.

Taupo District rural fire zone manager Roger Nelson said there had been several vegetation fires over the last couple of weeks and with the dry conditions and continuing winds meant the fire risk was now very high.

"It’s important we are vigilant during the summer months as fire can do serious damage in just minutes," he said.

"If you see suspicious smoke, please call 111 and let us know."