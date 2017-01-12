Vehicles of interest identified in Lois Tolley murder investigation

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 17:41

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett:

Police investigating the murder of Lois Tolley have identified CCTV images of two vehicles of interest.

The first vehicle is a blue Subaru; and the second is a silver, lowered, sedan-type car with black wheels.

Both vehicles were seen in the area of Lois’ flat around the time of her death.

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises these vehicles, or anyone who has information which might help us to identify the vehicles’ owners.

The investigation team continues to review CCTV footage from the night that Lois was killed and we’re confident that we will find more footage that captures the offenders and the vehicles used.

Police are now also in the position that we’re able to release the following descriptions of four suspects:

Suspect 1:

- Male, tall (around 6 foot 2) with a skinny build, aged 20s to 30s

- Wearing dark, baggy clothing, a hoody (with the hood up), dark, low-slung pants, and possibly white underwear

- Carrying a large, rectangular object.

Suspect 2:

- Male, shorter than suspect 1, with a skinny build

- Wearing dark baggy clothing.

Suspect 3:

- Male, tall, with a lean build.

- Wearing dark clothing, long dark pants and a hoody with the hood up.

Suspect 4:

- Male

- Sounded younger than the other suspects

- Believed to be the man that was seen upset outside Lois’ flat.

Police acknowledge that these descriptions are not very detailed, but we reiterate what we’ve said before - somebody knows who these people are, and they need to come forward and share what they know with Police.

As advised last week, Police now believe it is also possible that one or more females may be involved, and that more than the four people sighted outside Lois’ flat that night know what has happened and who is responsible for her death.

Police would like to thank those who have already come forward with information. If you have not yet spoken to Police but feel you may have information which would assist the investigation, please contact the Operation Archer team based at Upper Hutt Police Station.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.