Napier man arrested following AOS call out

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 21:40

A 39-year-old Napier man will appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow following an Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) call out in the Napier suburb of Greenmeadows earlier this evening.

"At about 5pm today, Police were responding to a domestic-related incident in Wilkie Place when the man left the area in a vehicle," said Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard.

"We managed to locate the man close by and make a swift arrest," Mr Pritchard said.

The arrested man faces domestic violence and drug-related charges.