Fatal crash in Edendale, Southland

One person has died following a single truck crash on SH1, in Edendale, Southland just before 2:50am this morning.
Three others were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.
The road remains closed between St Ronans Road and Moore Road, diversions are in place.
