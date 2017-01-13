Name of Whakamarama Christmas Eve drowning victim released

|
Police can now release the name of the person killed when they slipped into a water hole in the Wainui River, Whakamarama, on December 24th 2016.
She is 13-year-old Annalise Reid of Tauranga.
Police extend their sympathies to Miss Reid's family and friends.
