Otago MBA degree judged amongst world's best

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 10:04

Otago Business School’s MBA degree has been judged amongst the world’s best in new international rankings released today.

Otago’s MBA is the only one in New Zealand to be included in the QS Global 250 Business Schools report and was ranked 28th in the Asia-Pacific region for graduate employability.



The analysis recognises the top MBA degrees for both employability and academic standards across all major world regions. The expert analyses of 12,125 MBA employers and 8,376 academics specialising in business and management contributed to QS’s own analysis for the report.



Otago Business School Dean Professor Robin Gauld says he is delighted that the School’s excellence has been officially recognised in this way.



"Otago pioneered New Zealand’s first full-time MBA back in 1976 and the top quality of this programme has also previously been recognised in rankings carried out by the Financial Times and Economist Intelligence Unit,"



"Inclusion in the Global 250 list is a testament to the global reach of the Otago MBA and of the Otago brand," Professor Gauld says.



The on campus Otago MBA is an intensive two-phase programme. Phase one comprises ten months of on-campus study of core papers followed by a highly flexible phase two of electives, international exchange or a business project.