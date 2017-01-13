Sprinkler ban follows dry weather

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 11:05

Dry weather and high demand for water have forced the Far North District Council to introduce a sprinkler ban at properties connected to its water supplies.

There has been no significant rain in the Far North since mid-November, with some areas receiving record low rainfalls. The 9mm of rain that fell in Kerikeri in December was only 8% of normal rainfall and the town’s lowest December rainfall since weather records began in 1935. Meanwhile, Kaitaia had its second sunniest December since records began. Demand for water has also been high with large numbers of visitors to the District this summer.

The Far North District Council is banning the use of sprinklers, unattended garden hoses and automatic irrigation devices at properties connected to its Kaitaia, Kerikeri-Waipapa, Waitangi-Paihia-Opua, Russell, Kawakawa-Moerewa, Kaikohe-Ngawha and Okaihau water supplies from 16 January until further notice. The Council introduced a similar ban at its Rawene-Omanaia and Opononi-Omapere water supplies on 1 December.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management Jacqui Robson says the district-wide, level two water restrictions are a necessary precaution to delay the need for more stringent restrictions.

"The District is already very dry and there is a 45% chance of below normal rainfall between now and March. We need to start conserving water now to avoid more serious shortages over the next couple of months."

The Council is also asking rural households not connected to water supplies to conserve water, because the bulk water suppliers who top up their water tanks depend on the Council’s community water supplies for their water.

"During dry weather, the volume of water that is taken from these supplies for rural water tanks is significant. This is happening at a time when they have the least available water, so we are urging everyone to be more thoughtful about how they use water over the next 2-3 months."

Failing to comply with the restrictions can result in a fine of up to $20,000. People can advise the Council of any unauthorised water use by phoning 0800 920 029.