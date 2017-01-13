Man who suffered head injury in Gisborne incident has died

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 11:15

Police and ambulance were notified just before 5am on January 8th, to reports that a man had suffered a head injury after falling off the roof of a moving vehicle on Collins Street in Te Hapara.

He was initially taken to Gisborne Hospital, then to Waikato Hospital, where he has since died.

The circumstances surrounding what happened are still being investigated. The man's death is expected to be referred to the Coroner.