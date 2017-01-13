Arrests made following Southland rural burglaries

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 11:40

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Grant Johnstone, Invercargill CIB:

Police investigating the spate of burglaries in the rural areas outside Invercargill over the Christmas and New Year period have arrested two men aged 37 and 24 years.

Both men have appeared in the Invercargill District Court and have been remanded to reappear on January 31st 2017.

A 15-year-old male youth has also been arrested and bailed to appear in the Invercargill Youth Court today.

A 24-year-old Invercargill woman has appeared in Invercargill District Court charged with receiving some of the stolen property and will reappear on January 26th 2017.

The charges relate to the burglary of more than ten farm properties in which items were taken from implement sheds, and in one case a house.

Police have recovered some of the stolen property which includes fuel containers, electrical tools, frozen meat, jewellery, clothing and lawnmowers as well as other items.

Police enquiries are continuing and further arrests are likely.

Police ask that residents in rural areas are extra security conscious and vigilant.

If you witness any people or vehicles acting suspiciously please record a description and any vehicle registrations whenever possible and report to police immediately on 111.