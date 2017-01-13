Friday the 13th could bring Lotto luck

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 11:47

While Friday the 13th has a reputation for being unlucky, the number 13 may not be as unlucky as it seems - last year’s 13 Powerball winners certainly don’t think so.

The top Powerball prize was won 13 times in 2016, with three lucky players from Auckland, Wellington and Wellsford taking home Powerball wins in December to boost the year’s tally of winners.

In fact, the most common amount won by last year’s big Powerball winners was $13.3 million with four lucky players winning big with this inauspicious number - including two players from Dunedin.

"The number 13 was certainly lucky for Lotto players last year - we’ve never had so many $13 million prizes won in a single year," said Emilia Mazur, General Manager Communications at Lotto NZ.

"Thirteen Kiwis won big with Powerball in 2016, but we’re still waiting for someone to scoop the big one this year."

Last year wasn’t the first time Powerball was struck 13 times in a single year, with 13 Kiwis scooping Powerball First Division prizes in 2015 as well.

As Lotto NZ waits to see when Powerball will be struck for the first time this year, the year is already off to a winning start for five Kiwis who have taken home a share of more than $3 million with Lotto First Division in the past two weeks alone.

With a huge $10 million up for grabs with Powerball tomorrow, who knows - Friday 13th may not be as unlucky as it seems.