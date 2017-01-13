Police investigating missing St John medical supplies bag

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 13:00

Statement from Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager acting Inspector Matt Hoyes:

St John staff were called to an address in Cross Street, Papakura yesterday evening at around 8pm to treat a 13-year-old boy who was in a serious condition after he came off a bicycle.

The scene was very volatile, and a number of people were heavily intoxicated.

The patient and others at the address were reportedly aggressive to ambulance staff. Ambulance staff departed the scene quickly and transported the patient to hospital. In their haste they have not realised that a medical supplies bag was missing.

It is unclear at this stage whether the bag has been taken while ambulance staff were at the scene or inadvertently left behind by St John staff.

Upon realising the bag is missing, they have returned to the scene with police in an attempt to locate it.

This has been unsuccessful.

Police are now investigating the incident and ask anyone with information that can assist police to contact Detective Sergeant Steve Williamson at Papakura Police Station on 09 261 1300.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.