Rat Point Fire - investigators seeking new vehicle of interest

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 13:03

The Otago Rural Fire Authority (ORFA), aided by the Police, are continuing their investigation into the cause of Tuesday night’s blaze at Rat Point that cut power and road access to Glenorchy.

After an initial investigation identified that it was started by a camp fire on the beach below Rat Point, ORFA and Police requested information from anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation, particularly information on a white van seen in the area.

Police investigators have since been in contact with the owners of the white van and are confident they didn’t cause the blaze.

Information provided by the occupants have led the investigation team to seek an older model dark coloured station wagon, possibly grey or green, with two occupants. They were described as a male and a female, possibly around 25 years old, who left the scene just before the fire started. The couple had been down by the lake and were seen coming back up, getting into their car and driving away.

Lead Investigator Jamie Cowan has been impressed with the public response to yesterday’s request for information. "We’ve been blown away by the number of people who have been in touch, it’s a real testament to the community that so many people want to help out."

"If anyone has any further information about the new vehicle of interest, or anything else that may help out with our investigations we would very much like to hear from them."

If the public has any information they are asked to call ORFA on 0800 673 473 or contact the Police.