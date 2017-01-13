Taranaki Police investigate service station incident

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 13:10

Taranaki Police are seeking witnesses after an offender entered the Challenge Spotswood Service Station this morning and demanded money from the attendant.

Police are investigating the incident which occured on South Road, Spotswood at approximately 6:15am, Friday 13 January 2017.

The offender threatened the attendant with a knife but fled the shop empty handed after an altercation.

The attendant chased the offender through the Spotswood College grounds, onto Belair Avenue.

The offender, described as tall and of a slim build, was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, white gloves and was carrying a dark blue duffle bag.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Aro praised the bravery of the attendant but reminds others to prioritise their own safety.

"The people who work in service stations, dairies and other similar places can be put in danger because of the selfish actions of those who think they can take what they want.

"In this instance, the attendant was able to provide Police with a positive line of enquiry to identify the offender, while still avoiding harm.

"However, we'd remind anyone subject to an incident of this nature to seek safety and to call Police immediately.

"We ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have seen something suspicious to contact Police."

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Yates at the New Plymouth Police Station.

Alternatively, information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.