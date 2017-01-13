Police investigating aggravated robbery of Huapai Golf Club

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 14:35

Rodney Police are releasing CCTV footage of an aggravated robbery at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead on Wednesday night (on Waitemata Police Facebook page).

At around 9.18pm as the employee was closing up for the night, three men burst into the premises.

Two had firearms.

The worker was threatened with the guns and as the footage shows, made to lie on the ground for a short time.

He is then shown being ordered into the office by the robbers.

Over the next few minutes the three offenders set about stealing a number of items from the Golf Club and fled with a sum of money.

"They’ve taken a number of distinctive cash boxes that were locked and will require force and the use of tools to open.

It may be that the offenders have since thrown these away and someone may have seen them laying somewhere.

One of the cash boxes was brownish/gold coloured and described as looking like an old WWII magazine box.

The keyhole is on the top.

We’re also interested to hear from anyone who recognises the black hoodie worn by one of the men, with the word "Underated" down the arm.

This sweatshirt isn’t widely available in New Zealand" says Detective Kim Davison.

Police have carried out a forensic examination and a number of enquiries are underway.

"We do need public help though and we’d like to hear from anyone who may recognise any of the clothing descriptions or who has seen those cashboxes.

Please get in touch with us, no piece of information is too small" she says.

The offenders are described as the following;

Offender 1 - Solid/stocky build, wearing a dark beanie and a black and grey Nike wind-runner jacket. The body of the jacket is black with the top half being a distinctive grey marbled pattern. Carrying a pistol.

Offender 2 - Wearing a black puffer- jacket possibly with a hood and a black cap. Black Nike sneakers with white sole and white Nike Swoosh. Carrying a pistol.

Offender 3 - Wearing a distinctive black hoodie with a white/light-coloured bandana covering his face. Hooded sweatshirt has the words "Underated" in white writing on the right arm and two white stripes on the left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rodney CIB on 09 427 4532.

Anonymous information can also be given to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.