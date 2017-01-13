Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 14:46

Spring-like conditions continue to affect much of the South Island and southern North Island during the outlook period.

A front is expected to weaken as it moves northwards over central and northern New Zealand on Sunday. A second front should pass over the South Island during Tuesday and weaken as it moves north. Yet another, more significant front is expected to move onto the lower South Island late Tuesday, then move northwards onto central New Zealand on Wednesday. Each of these fronts are expected to bring periods of heavy rain to western areas and strong winds in the east.

For Fiordland, there is moderate confidence that heavy rain warnings will be required every day in the outlook period.

For Westland, there is low confidence rainfall accumulations will meet warning criteria on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and our confidence increases to moderate on Wednesday.

For the ranges of Buller and northwest Nelson, also the Tararua Range, there is moderate confidence of warnable amounts of rain on Sunday and Wednesday.

For Mount Taranaki and the central North Island ranges, there is moderate confidence of heavy rain on Sunday.

Strong to gale northwest winds are likely to affect eastern areas of the South Island and southern North Island for extended periods during the outlook.

For Central Hawkes Bay, there is low confidence that westerly winds will reach warning strength for a time during Sunday and Monday.

For Wairarapa and Wellington, there is high confidence northwest gales will become severe on Sunday, and moderate confidence of severe northwest gales on Wednesday.

For Marlborough, Canterbury, Otago and inland Southland, there is moderate confidence that northwest winds will reach warning strength in exposed places (especially inland) on Sunday, low confidence on Monday and moderate confidence on Wednesday.

Finally, for coastal Southland and Stewart Island, there is moderate confidence that westerly winds will rise to severe gale at times from Sunday to Wednesday.