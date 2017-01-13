Police looking for Jayda Fifita

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 15:41

North Shore Police are looking for 12 year-old Jayda Fifita, who left the home of her primary carers overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday and has not been in contact with them since.

Jayda lives with extended family on the North Shore and they are her primary caregivers.

She was at the home of an immediate family member in Otahuhu on Wednesday night but has not been in touch with her primary caregivers on the North Shore.

Jayda has recently moved to Auckland with her extended family.

She may well be using public transport to travel across Auckland.

Anyone who sees Jayda or knows where she is should call 111 immediately.

Non-urgent information can also be given to the Waitemata Police on 09 488 9754.

Anonymous info can be given to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.