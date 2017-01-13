Serious crash in Northland

|
Police are currently in attendance at a serious crash near Kaipara, Northland.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.50pm this afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a ditch on Paparoa-Oakleigh Road.
The sole female occupant of the vehicle has been airlifted to Whangarei Hospital in a serious condition.
The Northland Serious Crash Unit is in attendance at the scene.
The road is down to one-lane so motorists can expect delays.
