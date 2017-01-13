Appeal for witnesses to Edendale fatal crash

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 16:35

Statement from Sergeant Clint Wright, Gore Police:

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may information which can help in their investigation into a fatal crash on SH1 between Moore and St Ronan’s Roads, Edendale early this morning.

A truck carrying approximately 30 bobby calves left the road and rolled into a paddock at approximately 2:50am.

As a result of injuries sustained in the crash, a four-year-old child has lost his life.

The driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries and two six-year old siblings of the deceased child also sustained minor injuries.

A number of the bobby calves were euthanized due to the injuries they sustained.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses as well as any people who were travelling towards Gore around this time and may have passed a medium sized truck with high sides.

Anybody with any information can contact Gore Police on 03 203 9300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.