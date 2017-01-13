Police appeal for sightings of French tourist

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 16:55

Police are appealing for sightings of a French tourist who has been reported missing by his family in France.

Eddy Paluch, 32, arrived in New Zealand on 28 December and was expected back at work in France on 12 January.

In his most recent communication with his family on 6 January Mr Paluch said he had an ankle injury but wanted to continue his journey, and was on his way to the coast to see the dolphins and maybe do another trek.

Mr Paluch's last known location was the Abel Tasman National Park.

Mr Paluch is reported to be very fit. He is experienced in tramping in difficult conditions and usually travels alone.

Search and Rescue have checked huts on the Abel Tasman National Park and found no sign of Mr Paluch.

Mr Paluch is believed to have rented a car while in New Zealand, and Police are currently contacting rental car companies to make enquiries.

Police are also talking to water taxi operators in the area of the Abel Tasman National Park.

If anyone has seen Mr Paluch, or believes they have information which might help Police locate him, please contact your nearest Police station.