Surf Life Saving formally accepts $1m grant from Infinity Foundation

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 16:55

Surf Life Saving New Zealand formally received a cheque for $1million from the Infinity Foundation today.

The presentation took place at Westshore Beach in Napier with the Hastings-based foundation and members of Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

The essential rescue service received the generous grant from the foundation back in August last year to help increase the capability of surf lifesaving in New Zealand.

Over the past few months, clubs around the country have received a new rescue board, helmet, VHF radio and patrol flags along with a new tablet which lifeguards can use to enter patrol information direct from the beach.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand senior executive Matt Warren says the new equipment has already made a big change to frontline operations this summer and lifeguards are reaping the benefits of the new gear.

"The major funding boost has enabled us to bring to life many of the projects that, in the past, we have not been able to complete. This will truly have an ongoing effect for Surf Life Saving Clubs to improve services in the coming years," he says.

Infinity Foundation CEO Rick McLaren says as an island nation, Kiwis love being in and around the water, especially so in the heat of summer.

"Infinity Foundation, as part of the community, is proud to support the great work that the men and women of Surf Life Saving New Zealand do in patrolling and keeping our beaches safer," he says.