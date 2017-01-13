Police attend gas leak in Riversdale, Marlborough

|
Police are requesting residents of Gascoyne, Budge, Henderson and Gardiner Streets stay inside their houses due to a gas leak at a property on Budge Street.
Police have set up cordons at these streets and are stopping traffic from entering the area.
It is expected the issue will be resolved shortly.
