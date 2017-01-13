Gas leak resolved in Marlborough

|
The gas leak at a property in Budge Street has been resolved without incident.
All roads in the surrounding area have been re-opened and residents are free to leave their houses.
Police would like to thank residents and others affected for their patience and cooperation.
