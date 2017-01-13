Jeremy Mita located

|
Hawke's Bay Police located wanted gang member, Jeremy Daniel Mita in Napier this afternoon following a short pursuit.
Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said Mr Mita had been sought by Police after breaching his bail conditions.
He ran from a vehicle in the suburb of Maraenui and was located hiding inside a house nearby. Two local women aged 38 and 47 were also arrested for assisting the wanted man, Mr Pritchard said.
Mita will appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow facing a charge of escaping custody.
