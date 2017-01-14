French tourist located

|
A French tourist in New Zealand who was reported missing by his family in France has been found safe and well.
Eddy Paluch has been located in Auckland.
He has told Police an ankle injury meant that he had a longer holiday than he anticipated.
The 32-year-old plans to fly home tomorrow.
